ALEA reports zero boating fatalities, drownings over Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released its Memorial Day weekend fatality numbers, showing noticeable water safety improvement over the same time period last year.

ALEA says its Marine Patrol Division saw a large decrease in boating fatalities and drownings over the official Memorial Day weekend, which ran from May 29-31.

Troopers say there were zero boating and non-boating fatalities, or drownings. They say they only investigated two vessel crashes. One was in Choctaw County with property damage and the other was in Cherokee County and had minor injuries.

According to ALEA, during the same extended holiday weekend in May 2020, troopers investigated 10 boat crashes and four drownings.

However, there were motor vehicle fatalities over the holiday weekend. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division reported seven traffic fatalities. This included a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County on May 29. Troopers aid the vehicle they were in went into Logan Martin Lake, killing the children and two others.

Other Memorial Day weekend traffic fatalities were in Shelby, Franklin and Tuscaloosa counties.

“Investigating fatal crashes is one of the most difficult parts of a Trooper’s job. Sadly, this year we investigated a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of four loved ones at one time,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a statement. “Memorial Day weekend is only the beginning of the busy summer months, and each of us must do our part to make safety a priority on the water and the road. We will continue the agency’s mission of enhancing public safety and saving lives through the utilization of consolidated law enforcement efforts, sharing public safety practices, engaging in educational opportunities and taking the necessary steps to remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways.”

During the holiday weekend, ALEA troopers joined their law enforcement partners across the state and the nation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which included sobriety checks. Between Saturday and Monday, troopers say they issued 21 DUI citations and anther five citations for boating under the influence.

