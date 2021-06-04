7 people killed in traffic accidents during Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated seven traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend that runs from Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31.

Sadly, seven people were killed on Alabama’s roadways including the wreck in St. Clair County that killed 37-year-old April Whatley and her three children Mariah Towns ‚18; Reginald White, III, 5; and Rosalind White, 2.

Weekend traffic fatalities also included one of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County, the driver in a one vehicle crash in Franklin County and a motorcyclist in a two-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County.

“Investigating fatal crashes is one of the most difficult parts of a Trooper’s job. Sadly, this year we investigated a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of four loved ones at one time,” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Memorial Day weekend is only the beginning of the busy summer months, and each of us must do our part to make safety a priority on the water and the road. We will continue the agency’s mission of enhancing public safety and saving lives through the utilization of consolidated law enforcement efforts, sharing public safety practices, engaging in educational opportunities and taking the necessary steps to remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways.”

The Marine Patrol Division saw a big decrease in boating and drowning fatalities during this year’s official Memorial Day weekend compared to May 2020.

During the same extended holiday weekend in 2020, Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division investigated 10 boat crashes and four drownings. This year, Troopers said there were zero boating and non-boating fatalities, and investigated only two vessel crashes. One crash occurred in Choctaw County with property damage and the other occurred in Cherokee County with minor injuries.

During the holiday weekend, ALEA Troopers joined law enforcement agencies across the state in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which included sobriety checks. Between Saturday and Monday, Troopers issued 21 citations for Driving Under the Influence and five citations for Boating Under the Influence.

