4 arrested in oath keeper conspiracy case for activities leading to US Capitol breach

Three Florida men and one Alabama man were arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Jonathan Walden, 46, of Birmingham, Alabama; Joseph Hackett, 50, of Sarasota, Florida; Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, Florida; William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with federal offenses that include conspiracy, among other charges, related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Walden was arrested Thursday, June 3 in Verbena, Alabama. Dolan was arrested on Thursday, May 27, and Isaacs self-surrendered the same day. Hackett was arrested on Friday, May 28. Hackett, Dolan, Isaacs and Walden are the latest four of 16 defendants to be arrested in this case.

As alleged in the indictment, the defendants agreed to plan and participate in an operation to interfere with the certification of the electoral college vote by coordinating in advance with others, using websites and social media to recruit participants, and traveling to Washington, D.C., with paramilitary gear and supplies including firearms, tactical vests with plates, helmets and radio equipment. As early as Jan. 3, Hackett, Dolan and Isaacs joined an invitation-only encrypted Signal group message titled, “OK FL DC OP Jan 6”.

Sometime before Jan. 5, Walden sent a message to co-defendant Joshua James expressing his interest in joining the quick reaction force team. His message to James reads, “I am interested in the QRF team in D.C. I am a former Firefighter, EMT-B and have a K-9 trained for security patrol (82 ib. German Shepherd named “Warrior”) I have a Jump Bag with Trauma supplies and have ALL the necessary 2A gear that the situation may require. PLEASE ADVISE. As soon as I hear from you I can hit the road and join up! Jonathan Walden,” followed by a phone number.

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, Walden and others rode in a pair of golf carts toward the Capitol, at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles. After they arrived at 2:33 p.m., Walden and others aggressively berated and taunted law enforcement officers in riot gear guarding the perimeter of the building. At 2:35 p.m., Hackett and Isaacs joined together with others known and unknown to form a column or “stack” of individuals wearing Oath Keepers clothing, patches, insignia and battle gear, each keeping at least one hand on the shoulder of the other in front of them. Dolan joined the stack at the top of the steps and the group collectively and forcibly entered the Capitol.

Hackett, Dolan, Isaacs and Walden are each charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and entering and remaining on restricted grounds. Hackett, Dolan and Isaacs are also charged with destruction of government property and aiding and abetting. Isaacs is also charged with civil disorder and aiding and abetting as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

The superseding indictment adds charges for previously arrested defendants, including Joshua James, charged with one count of obstruction of justice and assaulting and interfering with law enforcement in addition to conspiracy, civil disorder and other allegations. As alleged, James deleted evidence of offenses from his cell phone and assaulted Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers who blocked his path into the Capitol Rotunda.

Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson are additionally charged with one count of obstruction of justice for deleting evidence of these offenses from their cell phones.

Donovan Crowl, Jessica Watkins, Sandra Parker, Graydon Young and William Isaacs are jointly charged with one count of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder and aiding and abetting for helping to push a crowd into MPD riot police officers who had formed a line blocking the hallway that leads from the rotunda north towards the Senate chamber.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Middle District of Florida, Southern District of Florida and Middle District of Alabama.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the FBI’s Tampa, Miami and Birmingham Field Offices.

In the first 120 days after Jan. 6, approximately 440 individuals were arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit this website.

