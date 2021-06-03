Slight Rain Chances Return

SYNOPSIS – Typical early June weather is on tap for the remainder of the week and the weekend. We’ll see daily highs in the upper 80s, with lows in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies will give way to some pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity each afternoon, but the overall coverage will be limited. Better rain chances arrive early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

