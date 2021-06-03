Seth Brooks announces judgeship candidacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Seth Brooks believes his experience as a prosecutor makes him the ideal choice for judge.

“It has built for me a foundation you can’t replicate anywhere else,” Brooks said Thursday afternoon.

That is when he officially began his campaign for 20th Circuit Judge, representing Houston and Henry Counties.

“The number one thing in your heart must be justice,” he told News 4 after addressing supporters at his father-in-law’s restaurant—Hunt’s.

Brooks has spent over six years as Houston County Assistant District Attorney and has tried more than 60 cases.

Among his most significant is Ryan Clark Petersen who killed three people at a nightclub. At Brooks’ urging, Petersen received the death penalty following the lengthiest criminal trial in Houston County history.

Despite his experience, Brooks admits he must continue his professional growth.

“I don’t know it all, but I can make you this promise--if I am elected, I will always continue to learn,” he told supporters.

Brooks is married to Jordan Reeves Brooks, also an attorney, and the couple has one child and twins on the way. He has lived in Dothan since age 5.

He is one of three Republicans hoping to replace Circuit Judge Larry Anderson, who will retire.

Dothan attorneys Chris Richardson and Holly Sawyer are also candidates.

The Republican primary is in May 2022.

There are no announced Democrats.

Ken Curtis is a political, crime, and investigative reporter whose broadcast career began 52 years ago. Reach him at ken@wtvy.com

