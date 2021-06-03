Police nab Dothan man on child porn charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces pornography charges involving downloaded photos of children.

Police arrested 26-year-old William Robert Kelley on Wednesday and charged him with one count of possessing child pornography.

“We received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force about suspicious activity involving a social media account,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4.

Officers, on Wednesday, executed a search warrant at Kelley’s Cannon Road home and seized electronic devices.

Owens said those devices will be forensically tested and other charges are possible.

Kelley, after posting a $30,000 bond, was released from the Houston County Jail.

Court records do not indicate he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

