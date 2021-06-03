Police nab Dothan man on child porn charge
Internet Crimes Against Children task force notified police about suspicious social media activity.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces pornography charges involving downloaded photos of children.
Police arrested 26-year-old William Robert Kelley on Wednesday and charged him with one count of possessing child pornography.
“We received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force about suspicious activity involving a social media account,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4.
Dothan man accused of bilking big bucks from his mom-in-law
Officers, on Wednesday, executed a search warrant at Kelley’s Cannon Road home and seized electronic devices.
Owens said those devices will be forensically tested and other charges are possible.
Kelley, after posting a $30,000 bond, was released from the Houston County Jail.
Court records do not indicate he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Ken Curtis is a crime, political, and investigative reporter whose broadcasting career began in 1969. Contract him at ken@wtvy.com
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.