Police nab Dothan man on child porn charge

Internet Crimes Against Children task force notified police about suspicious social media activity.
William Robert Kelley booking photo.
William Robert Kelley booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces pornography charges involving downloaded photos of children.

Police arrested 26-year-old William Robert Kelley on Wednesday and charged him with one count of possessing child pornography.

“We received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force about suspicious activity involving a social media account,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4.

Officers, on Wednesday, executed a search warrant at Kelley’s Cannon Road home and seized electronic devices.

Owens said those devices will be forensically tested and other charges are possible.

Kelley, after posting a $30,000 bond, was released from the Houston County Jail.

Court records do not indicate he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Ken Curtis is a crime, political, and investigative reporter whose broadcasting career began in 1969. Contract him at ken@wtvy.com

