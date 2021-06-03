Advertisement

Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby

Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no cost.(Nextdoor)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT
(Gray News) - They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Now, the Nextdoor app is making it even easier to find that treasure – for free.

Nextdoor has noticed that about 25% of the items featured on the app are listed as free. The new Free Find feature helps users quickly find those items nearby.

“It’s your trusted neighborhood treasure map to live sustainably, save money, build connections, and of course find items for your everyday needs,” said Rhett Angold, Product Lead at Nextdoor, in a blog post.

Anyone can browse the free items in their neighborhood, even without a Nextdoor account. Users will have to signup or login to see complete details on an item.

Nextdoor is an app designed to plug into neighborhoods you care about for community information.

