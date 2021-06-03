Senior Citizens Center reopens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Senior Citizens Center has officially reopened their doors for the first time since March 16, 2020.

The center was forced to close their doors for almost 15 months due to COVID-19 restrictions, only getting to provide drive-thru meals during that time.

However, today it was a full house as these seniors returned to re-kindle friendships and dance the afternoon away for the “Welcome Back” party.

Director Robbie Owens said it is great to see everyone’s smiling faces and seeing them active once again.

“It makes me feel great to see them get up and dance when I know they haven’t been moving a whole lot in the last year and I just look for them to be more and more active this year,” Owens said. “We plan to have a lot of activities and we plan to get back in full swing and do just like we did before and just have a good time and let them enjoy their retirement.”

The center officially opened back up on Tuesday, June 1, and had their welcome back party on Thursday, June 3.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

