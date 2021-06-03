4-H project allows G.W Long 5th grader to honor the men and women in blue

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I asked her if she could teach me how to sew so we sat down she handed me a needle and some thread and then we cut out some fabric and we sewed a little pumpkin.”

And the rest is history.

“So first we just basically started out on the drawing board which was just a small little slip of paper about here to here and we drew out all the dimensions how we were going to do it what color each stripe was going to be how big the place where the stars are how big and how long each stripe would be,” said Brian Robinson.

His hard work leading wins in his school and county 4-H competitions.

“It was really exciting for me honestly just like having the feeling that I won something that big it just felt good.”

Showing his compassion for our men and women in blue with a special quilt.

“I just like the police the police are just like good people in general they protect us all the time.”

But his biggest mentor in this process…Ms. Linda.

“So, I like came up to her door and knocked on it and acted like i was really sad i said well i only got second in class so sadly i didn’t get to go to county then i said well actually i got first in class and in county and then Ms. Linda like literally started jumping up and down.”

And Brian has one message for her.

“Thank you for teaching me and helping me do such a big project like this.”

Brian presented his quilt to the Ozark City Council and Police Department. He says his sewing career isn’t over, and his goal for next year is to make a quilt of the firefighter flag

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.