NFL FLAG coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NFL FLAG Alabama is coming to the Wiregrass in the fall thanks to Executive Director Izell Reese who wants to grow the sport in his hometown.

“I thought this was a great time to launch a NFL FLAG League within Dothan and giving all kids the opportunity to play FLAG,” said Reese. “So, to be able to do that and go full circle I think is a great opportunity for those kids. I think it’s a great opportunity for the community.”

Flag football is one of the fastest growing youth sports and allows a wide variety of kids to participate

“This is another opportunity to give young boys and girls the opportunity to play at all age groups from 4-17,” Said Reese.

But the flag football road doesn’t end there.

“This path goes all the way through the World Games where they’re now medaling for their country both men and women,” said Reese. “So, the sky is the limit. Flag football is a sport that goes through all levels.”

As the league starts up here, Reese emphasizes the importance of community involvement and the unique opportunity NFL FLAG presents.

“When you go out and see it there’s nothing like it,” said Reese. “So, I just really want our community and kids throughout the state of Alabama, but in this case in the Wiregrass and Dothan to get to experience what I’ve seen around the nation and giving them a taste of the NFL in the state of Alabama.”

The NFL FLAG season start in August and runs through October with games being played on Sunday.

You can find more information on the league and register for a team at NFLFLAGALABAMA.com.

