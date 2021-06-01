Advertisement

Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas father may or may not have admitted to having a favorite child with the graduation signs for his two sons on his front lawn. One reads “valedictorian,” and the other reads “NOT valedictorian.”

Justin and Ryan Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, so their father, Tony Parappuram, talked about putting up graduation signs in their front yard. The brothers joked about Ryan being the favorite son because he is his class valedictorian at Cypress Woods High School.

So, Justin Parappuram, the older brother graduating from Texas A&M University, said he would put up a yard sign showcasing his younger brother as valedictorian, and his sign would reflect the opposite.

Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the former as valedictorian at Cypress Woods High School and the latter as "not valedictorian" from Texas A&M University.(Source: KTRK via CNN)

Once made, he took a picture of the signs and posted it to Twitter with a message that said, “My dad swears he doesn’t have a favorite.” The post received more than 350,000 likes.

“I never expected him to post it. I thought it would just be there, and people get a smile out of it,” Tony Parappuram said.

Some people got the joke, but others took it a little too seriously. The truth is that Tony Parappuram is proud of both his sons.

“A lot of people said I’m putting him [Justin] down, and I’m bragging about him [Ryan]. I’m really, really proud of – especially Justin,” said the father with a laugh.

After four long years with many struggles in between, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter freeze, the family just wanted something to laugh about.

“My dad has taught me so much about what it means to really care about your family and to also be able to crack jokes and have a good time with each other,” Ryan Parappuram said.

“I just think this entire thing was hilarious, and it was just very amusing, to say the very least,” Justin Parappuram said.

After this experience, their father jokes he’s never putting signs up in his yard again.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Play from your porch, your driveway, the rooftop of your building – anywhere you might be. Play...
Taps Across America calls for everyone to remember and honor Memorial Day
The Alabama Department of Transportation works on major Dothan intersection in this WTVY photo.
Intersection closure of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle suspended for Memorial Day
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County

Latest News

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years later, Biden to commemorate Tulsa Massacre
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first
The measure may be blocked only temporarily, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call a...
Texas Democrats walk out to block restrictive voting bill
The two sides are far apart on the issue, including the top line cost. The White House sits at...
Biden honors veterans on Memorial Day as infrastructure talks loom