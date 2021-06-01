2 injured in McNab St. shooting in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting on McNab Street.

According to police, two individuals received gunshot wounds and at least two others were struck by projectiles from the shooting incident.

Police say a 60-year-old was inside a residence when a projectile came through a window and struck them in the upper body. The victim was airlifted to a trauma medical center for further treatment.

While processing the residence, police learned of a second person being injured. Medical Center Barbour alerted police that a 17-year-old victim arrived at the emergency room via private vehicle to seek treatment. The 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to the lower body from the McNab Street shooting. The victim is in stable condition.

Another area resident had damage from multiple projectiles, but the occupants were not injured.

At least one vehicle was involved and a minimum of three dozen rounds were fired, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

