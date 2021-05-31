Advertisement

Warmer Start to the Week

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Things are looking fantastic outside for any of your outdoor plans through our Memorial Day evening. A few clouds will continue to move through the region as temperatures fall into the 70s. Cloud coverage will continue to increase over the next couple of days, then we’ll start to see some higher rain chances by the end of the week. The upcoming weekend has the potential to be wetter than the second half of the week as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray afternoon shower or storm is possible. High near 90°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds ESE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, stray shower or storm possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Play from your porch, your driveway, the rooftop of your building – anywhere you might be. Play...
Taps Across America calls for everyone to remember and honor Memorial Day
The Alabama Department of Transportation works on major Dothan intersection in this WTVY photo.
Intersection closure of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle suspended for Memorial Day
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County

Latest News

A couple of stray showers could be possible by Tuesday afternoon as highs head for the upper...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast - May 31, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-31
Warm and dry start to the week
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-31
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-31
WTVY Wx Logo
Some Heat Returns This Week