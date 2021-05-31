Warmer Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS – Things are looking fantastic outside for any of your outdoor plans through our Memorial Day evening. A few clouds will continue to move through the region as temperatures fall into the 70s. Cloud coverage will continue to increase over the next couple of days, then we’ll start to see some higher rain chances by the end of the week. The upcoming weekend has the potential to be wetter than the second half of the week as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray afternoon shower or storm is possible. High near 90°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds ESE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, stray shower or storm possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.