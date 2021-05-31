Advertisement

Warm and dry start to the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Nice start to the week, temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s for highs. We will stay dry this afternoon but starting tomorrow slight shower chances will return as the sea breeze starts back up. Temperatures this week will stay in the upper 80s lower 90s in the afternoons. The best chances of seeing some rain will be Thursday through Sunday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds E at 5-10 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, chance of a shower. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY–Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

