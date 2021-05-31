Advertisement

Taps Across America: Dothan

The national moment of remembrance
Greg Sexton joined thousands of people across the nation in CBS's "Taps Across America" on Memorial Day.
Greg Sexton joined thousands of people across the nation in CBS’s “Taps Across America” on Memorial Day. The 24 notes are played at 3:00 p.m. to honor fallen veterans around the nation.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Greg sexton is a rising senior at Houston Academy who wants to make his grandparents proud.

“Both of my grandparents were veterans and so just anyway that I can give back to the community or just give them honor and respect,” Sexton said.

Sexton did just that as he joined thousands of people across the nation in CBS’s “Taps Across America” on Memorial Day. The 24 notes are played at 3:00 p.m. to honor fallen veterans around the nation.

A crowd of residents, friends, family and veterans gathered to pay their respects to the fallen as Sexton played at Stone Creek Landing Subdivision.

Sexton did this last year and decided to continue this tradition for him.

