Advertisement

Remembering the stories of the fallen

Sunset Memorial Park held the Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony, this was their 15th year to do so.
Sunset Memorial Park held the Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony, this was their 15th year to do...
Sunset Memorial Park held the Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony, this was their 15th year to do so. People gathered at the park for prayer, a moment of silence and a flower laying ceremony.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is Memorial Day and people across the nation are honoring the fallen men and women who served in the US military.

Sunset Memorial Park held the Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony, this was their 15th year to do so. People gathered at the park for prayer, a moment of silence and a flower laying ceremony.

Keynote speaker and suicide bomber survivor Brian Fleming shared the message to remember and honor the stories of the fallen and “Overcome in 2021.″

Fleming is combat-wounded Afghanistan war veteran who was severely wounded in action by a suicide bomber who exploded three feet away from him in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He endured 14 months of painful burn treatments, rehabilitation and reconstructive surgery. He now serves as a Department of Defense “Resilience Trainer” for the US Military on bases and outposts across the globe.

On Monday he spoke about the meaning behind Memorial Day and the importance of recognizing the stories of those who have fallen.

“I would hope everybody would remember the stories of the people who are here to honor today because if we forget their stories the freedom we enjoy today will be soon forgotten,” Fleming said.

One of those stories being of his roommate, Sgt. Cody Legg, who was killed in action in Iraq. Fleming said Legg was trying to save his friend.

“Today is not about me or any other veteran here, in case you don’t know,” Fleming said. “Today is about remembering the men and women who have served this country and have fallen in their service to this country and have given everything, given their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms who do here today.”

Along with Fleming’s Memorial Day message, he also gave words of encouragement to the crowd.

“Know that they can move beyond the challenges they face, people have a lot more grit and resilience inside them that they know and they have what it takes to get passed a lot of the battles they are fighting,” Fleming said.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Play from your porch, your driveway, the rooftop of your building – anywhere you might be. Play...
Taps Across America calls for everyone to remember and honor Memorial Day
The Alabama Department of Transportation works on major Dothan intersection in this WTVY photo.
Intersection closure of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle suspended for Memorial Day
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County

Latest News

WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
Hurricane Season Starts Today
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting on McNab Street.
2 injured in McNab St. shooting in Eufaula
A couple of stray showers could be possible by Tuesday afternoon as highs head for the upper...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast - May 31, 2021
NFL FLAG coming to Dothan
NFL FLAG coming to Dothan
Watson Story
Watson Story