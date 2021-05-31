Remembering the stories of the fallen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is Memorial Day and people across the nation are honoring the fallen men and women who served in the US military.

Sunset Memorial Park held the Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony, this was their 15th year to do so. People gathered at the park for prayer, a moment of silence and a flower laying ceremony.

Keynote speaker and suicide bomber survivor Brian Fleming shared the message to remember and honor the stories of the fallen and “Overcome in 2021.″

Fleming is combat-wounded Afghanistan war veteran who was severely wounded in action by a suicide bomber who exploded three feet away from him in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He endured 14 months of painful burn treatments, rehabilitation and reconstructive surgery. He now serves as a Department of Defense “Resilience Trainer” for the US Military on bases and outposts across the globe.

On Monday he spoke about the meaning behind Memorial Day and the importance of recognizing the stories of those who have fallen.

“I would hope everybody would remember the stories of the people who are here to honor today because if we forget their stories the freedom we enjoy today will be soon forgotten,” Fleming said.

One of those stories being of his roommate, Sgt. Cody Legg, who was killed in action in Iraq. Fleming said Legg was trying to save his friend.

“Today is not about me or any other veteran here, in case you don’t know,” Fleming said. “Today is about remembering the men and women who have served this country and have fallen in their service to this country and have given everything, given their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms who do here today.”

Along with Fleming’s Memorial Day message, he also gave words of encouragement to the crowd.

“Know that they can move beyond the challenges they face, people have a lot more grit and resilience inside them that they know and they have what it takes to get passed a lot of the battles they are fighting,” Fleming said.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

