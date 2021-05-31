Advertisement

Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

By WISN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A drunken 19-year-old man accidentally broke into a Milwaukee Airbnb where three sheriff’s deputies were staying and fell asleep. The deputies say he woke up in handcuffs.

The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, say they never expected a crime to happen in their rental home. When they found the back door open, they realized there was an intruder, and when they went upstairs, they found a 19-year-old man sound asleep.

The deputies posted about the incident on TikTok in a video seen by tens of thousands of people.

“Matt finds this dude laying in a bed in our house…This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs,” said the deputies on TikTok.

The deputies say the 19-year-old was drunk, had no idea where he was and didn’t know where he had come from.

Deputy Charles Pesola adds the man was lucky they were cops.

“What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that,” he said.

Pesola says he turned the incident into a TikTok video because he’s trying to show the community a different side of the badge and that cops are real people.

“Cops have a hard time right now, and when they can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing,” he said.

The intruder wasn’t cited or charged. Police say he was intoxicated and stumbled into the wrong home.

“He made a mistake. It’s OK. We’re gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it,” Deputy Matt Vander Ark said.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

