Intersection closure of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle suspended for Memorial Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (ALDOT) - The intersection closure of U.S. Highway 84 West and Ross Clark Circle has been suspended for Memorial Day. The closure will resume at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 and will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the end of the week.

The intersection will be open during daytime hours.

The closure will be in place for resurfacing work as part of Phase II of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project.

Motorists wishing to cross Ross Clark Circle will instead turn right onto Ross Clark Circle and make a U-Turn to return to U.S. Highway 84.

