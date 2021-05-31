Advertisement

Enterprise honors Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson on Memorial Day

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The city of Enterprise is honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Several people were at Johnny Henderson Park to honor those who died while serving including the latest name added to the list, Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson who lost his life to an act of terrorism.

“We may cry with these honors but that means the world to us knowing that he’ll be remembering will be remembered forever,” said Sheila Watson, Mother of Joshua Kaleb Watson.

The Watsons have always observed Memorial Day, but after December 6, 2019, it now has a whole new meaning for them.

“It means so much more not having him with us and all. It’s just special,” Watson continued.

On that fateful day, a terrorist killed three men and injured eight others at naval air station Pensacola. Navy Ensign and Enterprise native Joshua Kaleb Watson gave his life while warning others to get to safety.

A year and a half later, friends and family still remember him daily.

“The whole community misses him all the students,” said John Albrecht, Retired Enterprise High School JROTC Instructor. “I get messages from other students on Facebook and stuff talking about things that he did so we just keep remembering him.”

Memorial Day 2021 has been the first U.S. holiday with large gatherings permitted since Watson’s death and for the city, honoring him was only fitting.

“We were approached as the city we said yes, we are going to do it we’re going to get his name on the wall went to Mayor Cooper with a letter and we said yes let’s make it happen,” said Scotty Johnson, City of Enterprise District 4 Councilman.

Mayor Cooper and the city mentioned they will always be there for the family with whatever they need.

“I just want say thank you to the city of Enterprise and everyone for everything they’ve done in remembrance of our son,” Watson added.

As for what Kaleb’s mother wants people to remember most about him: “His kindness. He was kind to everyone, he always wanted to help anyone in need, he wanted to be there to help everyone with everything.”

The city has also hung a Hometown Heroes banner downtown next to the Boll Weevil monument to remember Watson.

