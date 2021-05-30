Some Heat Returns This Week

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front has brought drier and slightly cooler air to the Wiregrass for Memorial Day weekend. Sunshine continues to stick around for Memorial Day as temperatures turn warmer once again. Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms will gradually be on the increase through the middle to end of next week. Highs will settle in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 61°. Winds N, turning E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, stray shower or storm possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts, decreasing to 10-15 kts after the seabreeze passes. Seas 2-3 feet.

