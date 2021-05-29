Slocomb Fire & Rescue collecting money through annual “boot” drive

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The Slocomb Fire & Rescue emergency responders continued their efforts Saturday of raising money to help improve their equipment.

Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th marked the return of the emergency service’s annual Memorial Day Weekend Boot Drive. Crew members and volunteers stood at the corner of Highway 52 and State Highway 103 in Geneva County, raising signs and dancing in order to attract donors.

The funds will help upgrade an ATV, which will be used to help fight wildfires. According to Slocomb Fire Chief Kyle Hovey, $6,200 were raised on Friday. Their goal on Saturday was to raise $10,000.

“It’s always impressive to see, of course, the local folks have been tried and true for many years to support this. But many people coming through town headed to the beach for Memorial Day, they’ve been giving twenties, hundreds, it’s just been amazing,” Chief Hovey said.

