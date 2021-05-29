Gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend Underway

SYNOPSIS – Many of us around the Wiregrass finally saw some rain last night after more than two weeks without it. We’ll move back toward a drier pattern through the opening half of the upcoming week as highs approach the upper 80s and lower 90s again. Isolated showers and storms will once again move in by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 56°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 84°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 61°. Winds light NW, then E.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 88°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90°

WED: Partly cloudy, stray shower or storm possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution*. Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N to NE at 15 kts, turning W at 10 kts by the afternoon. Seas 2-3 feet.

