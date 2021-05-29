Advertisement

Gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend Underway

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Many of us around the Wiregrass finally saw some rain last night after more than two weeks without it. We’ll move back toward a drier pattern through the opening half of the upcoming week as highs approach the upper 80s and lower 90s again. Isolated showers and storms will once again move in by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 56°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 84°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 61°. Winds light NW, then E.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 88°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90°

WED: Partly cloudy, stray shower or storm possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution*. Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N to NE at 15 kts, turning W at 10 kts by the afternoon. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

11-year-old Niomi James and 13-year-old Jayla Parler were killed in 2016 when James Halsell...
‘My daughters were amazing’: Mother speaks after ex-astronaut pleads guilty in 2 girls’ deaths
Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County
Researchers explore the possible benefits of pairing doses from two different COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?
Shooting in Daleville
One dead after a shooting off Highway 84 just outside Daleville
Alabama State Constitution
Alabama constitution still prohibits interracial marriage, integrated schools; committee to begin revisions

Latest News

Sunshine returns in a big way on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, May 29, 2021
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 28, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
A Little Rain, Then A Beautiful Weekend!
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-28
A few scattered showers this afternoon