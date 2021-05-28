UAB hosting virtual lunch-and-learn series on post-COVID symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some patients are still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms months after becoming infected. UAB is hoping to better educate the public about it.

Most people fully recover from COVID-19 shortly after becoming infected, but some deal with lingering effects post-COVID that can last for months That’s why last year, UAB created the post-covid treatment program for patients. “Which is actually just a central hub with providers in the various sub-specialties of the common symptoms and we’re able to get those people rapidly into clinics,” Dr. Turner Overton with UAB said.

Dr. Turner Overton heads the post-covid clinic. He says pulmonary symptoms are most common with those long-hauler patients. They’ve also seen people with cardiac, neurologic among other symptoms.

Overton tells us combining resources at UAB and guiding patients toward their specific clinical needs, better assists them in their recovery.

Starting next week, UAB is hosting a post-covid lunch and learn series to better educate the public about all of this. Each week, doctors will focus on a different specialty to answer questions for those with lingering symptoms.

“One of the challenges is alleviating people’s anxiety when they have these symptoms and uncertainty about what’s going on with their body and their health. So these are really geared towards consumers and patients who are having post-covid symptoms,” Overton said.

The first lunch-and-learn is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, at noon, with Overton presenting general information and answering questions. These live Zoom webinars will continue through Aug. 4. To register for any of the sessions, or to watch recordings of the sessions later, please visit uabmedicine.org/postcovid.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

June 2

Topic: Overview of COVID-19 Disease and Post-COVID

Description: Review the current knowledge about SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease and provide an overview of post-COVID symptoms and the common experiences patients are reporting

Presenter: Turner Overton, M.D.

June 9

Topic: Post-COVID Symptoms and the Cardiovascular System

Description: Review current knowledge about the cardiovascular effects of COVID-19 infection, and the extent to which cardiovascular complications may contribute to post-COVID symptoms

Presenter: Gilbert Perry, M.D.

June 23

Topic: Neurologic Complications With Post-COVID Syndrome

Description: Review of neurologic symptoms and non-pharmacological management of post-COVID symptoms

Presenter: Shruti Agnihotri, M.D.

June 30

Topic: Lung Complications After COVID-19 Infection

Description: Discussion about common respiratory symptoms and care processes after COVID-19 infection, and what to expect

Presenter: Dhaval Raval, M.D.

July 7

Topic: Hair Loss and Hives: Post-COVID Symptoms in Dermatology

Description: Discussion of alopecia and urticaria after COVID infection and COVID vaccine reactions

Presenter: Carly Elston, M.D.

July 14

Topic: What Just Happened to My Smell? Treatment Options After Losing Smell With COVID-19

Description: Discuss the nose/sinus symptoms related to COVID-19 infection, focusing on the smell loss; explore therapeutic options after losing smell

Presenter: Do-Yeon Cho, M.D.

July 21

Topic: Brain Fog, Insomnia and Stress: Coping After COVID

Description: Review of common cognitive and emotional symptoms post-COVID and strategies that can help

Presenter: Kristine Lokken, Ph.D.

July 28

Topic: Did COVID Kick You in the Gut?

Description: Three common post-COVID GI symptoms, and when to see a doctor

Presenter: Amanda Cartee, M.D.

Aug. 4

Topic: Post-COVID Syndrome and Your Primary Care Provider

Description: Brief review of treatment options and discussion of when specialty referral is needed

Presenter: Stuart Cohen, M.D.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/28/uab-hosting-lunch-and-learn-series-post-covid-symptoms/

