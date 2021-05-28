Troy football returning to full capacity at Veterans Memorial Stadium this fall

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans Memorial Stadium will return to full capacity, and tailgating will return this 2021 football season, Troy’s Director of Athletics Brent Jones said.

The decision to open The Vet back to 100% capacity came after the athletics department had in-depth coversations with university leaders, local and state lawmakers and health professionals.

“We are extremely excited to announce that we will be operating at full capacity in the fall and welcoming our amazing fans back to campus to enjoy our enhanced gameday experience, which extends to tailgating on campus,” Jones said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans throughout our venues with our enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures we implemented this past year. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Trojan Nation for their great support last year during the most challenging and unprecedented year in collegiate athletics. We can’t wait to see everyone back in The Vet to once again give our Trojans one of the best homefield advantages in the Sun Belt Conference.”

The Trojans will face South Alabama, App State, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Louisiana and Southern at home this season. All six games are scheduled for Saturdays.

Season tickets start at just $60 for general admission seating. Trojan fans can visit the website or call 877-878-WINS to purchase or renew their season tickets.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/27/troy-football-returning-full-capacity-veterans-memorial-stadium-this-fall/

