Three-legged dog gets some help from high school students and a 3D printer

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of high school students is giving a dog new life with the help of technology.

Last year, a rescue dog named Bea was adopted by Venetia Gonzalez after enduring some early life trauma.

“She was just a few weeks old when she had to have her front leg removed,” Gonzalez said.

Bea has spent nearly all of her life walking on three legs. Now, thanks to Picayune High’s Career Tech students and a 3D printer, she has four.

“My neighbor, who happens to be an engineering teacher at Picayune High School, came up with the idea and said her students were looking for a great project to do,” Gonzalez said.

That neighbor is Erin Clement.

“I figured, I’ve got a class that’s willing to be innovative and creative and we’ve got a whole wall of 3D printers, so I took it to them to see what they think,” Clement said.

After lots of ideas and a few prototypes, Bea has a brand new blinged out leg.

“We had like three prototypes, and we designed it to be biodegradable and make it flexible so it doesn’t hurt the dog,’ said sophomore Tre Holcomb. “We have five bolts and nuts, and it basically makes it more secure and then we have this paw. It’s nice to know that you’re helping a dog out. It makes you feel better about the project.”

It’s a community project that’s helping Bea transform into a more mobile canine companion.

“It’s amazing how they collaborated together to show what their skillset is and what they bring, basically, to the future of the community,” Gonzalez said.

