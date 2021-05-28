Panama City residents are still waiting for the Panama City Mall to move forward with redevelopment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many local officials and residents agree the Panama City Mall is in need of a facelift.

“The mall used to be a really fun place to hang out. There were lots of restaurants and stores but now honestly it is kind of abandoned. It is scary. It is honestly feeling a little dangerous,” resident Bella Pacer said.

In January, city leaders approved the land to be rezoned, meaning it can now have housing and businesses built on it.

But since then, nothing seems to have changed at the mall.

“It is just really old and abandoned and it doesn’t feel right,” resident Gabe Allen said.

We reached out to Panama City leaders and mall developers Hendon Properties for any updates with the property.

We did not hear back from Hendon Properties; however, Panama City officials tell us they have not received a development order application for the properties of the former Panama City Mall.

Meanwhile, Panama City residents say they’re still waiting for something to be done with the mall.

“Well before it was a pretty good place to hang out, get some food but now it is just sitting there abandoned and rotting, just taking up space. I hope they tear it down, put something like way better in it, put some stores, food areas somewhere like where people can hang out on this side of town,” Allen said.

While Panama City Beach has an outdoor mall, Pier Park, locals say they’d like something similar on this side of the Hathaway Bridge.

“It is definitely inconvenient to go across the bridge and I know my friends and I would love to just have a place local that we could hang out,” Pacer said.

And when that may happen remains to be seen.

City leaders say they fully support the redevelopment of the former Panama City Mall and stand ready to assist the property owners when the time comes to move forward.

