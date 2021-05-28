Advertisement

One dead after a shooting off Highway 84 just outside Daleville

Shooting in Daleville
Shooting in Daleville(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

One person is dead after a shooting just outside of Daleville this evening.

Dale County Sheriff and Daleville police responded to a firearm assault just before 5 p.m.

The shooting occurred on Highway 84 East heading towards Dothan near Nathans Road.

According to authorities, the victim was dead by the time they arrived on scene.

“It appears that someone may have been breaking into the building and the property owners came up on the individual and encountered them and that’s what we’re looking at right now,” Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson said.

Sheriff Olson says this investigation is ongoing.

We will keep you updated with the latest information as we get it.

