More COVID-19 recovery money coming to Geneva, Barbour Counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $1.2 million to further assist five counties in continuing their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards to Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Conecuh and Geneva counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Governor Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“Local governments are making strides in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the past and getting on with the business at hand,” Governor Ivey said. “I am confident these funds will help speed that process and aid in recovery efforts.”

Barbour County was awarded $300,000 and will use funds to supply food and utility assistance to qualified families. Funds will also be used to upgrade hospital equipment.

Bullock County was awarded $200,000 to renovate a building that will be used as the headquarters for the county Emergency Management Agency. Additionally, funds will be used to construct a handicap accessible entrance to a medical clinic.

Butler County was awarded $300,000 to renovate the county Emergency Management Agency building, purchase medical and first-responder equipment, and provide food distribution.

Conecuh County was awarded $99,000 to purchase a mobile health clinic to provide medical services throughout the county.

Geneva County was awarded $300,000 and will use funds to purchase personal protection equipment for emergency personnel and front-line workers and construct a facility for the volunteer rescue squad to sanitize ambulances.

The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance to food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance and related projects to provide pandemic relief.

Alabama counties and entitlement communities receiving the CDBG-COVID funds were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“ADECA and Governor Ivey are adamant about helping communities overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “In applying for these funds, communities were given discretion in determining the use that best benefits their residents.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

