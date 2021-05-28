Main Street Enterprise receives national designation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) -- Main Street Enterprise has been designated as an affiliate Main Street™ program. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach™, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 337 Main Street affiliate programs and their commitment to revitalizing their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns, and lift up their communities.”

In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

The Main Street Enterprise Program’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Alabama, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.

“2020 was a year of challenges and transitions, along with several accomplishments,” said Cassidi Kendrick, Main Street Director for the City of Enterprise. “Amidst a global pandemic, we logged hundreds of volunteers, welcomed six new businesses and continued the growth and impact of downtown with several promotional events and design projects. We are thrilled to receive this accreditation and to continue to make progress in our Main Street District.”

In the past year, the Main Street Enterprise Program completed 22 promotional events, logged over 500 volunteer hours, held a membership of 71 businesses, welcomed six new businesses and several other projects that fill in line with the Main Street Approach™.

