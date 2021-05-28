Huntsville High School JROTC cadets will soon be Space Force JROTC Guardians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville High School JROTC cadets will soon soar to new heights under a new name, the Space Force JROTC Guardians.

Huntsville’s JROTC Air Force program was chosen as one of 10 units across the country to be part of the U.S. Space Force Program.

WAFF is told selections were based on proximity to Space Force or related government agencies, including Space Force bases, facilities, and centers of influence, such as U.S. Space Command Headquarters, NASA, Missile Defense Agency, and other location

High school cadets say this is a very special honor.

“We didn’t really have a goal, our goal is to just be as best as we possibly can be to be, and to have this recognition on top of that is just absolutely amazing,” said Cadet Colonel, Meredith Camacho

Space Force JROTC leadership aims to convert a total of 100 high schools to field units over the next couple of years.

Last year, Huntsville’s JROTC was ranked as the top Air Force unit in the state.

“It’s such an honor, honestly. We’ve worked so hard as an Air Force ROTC and this is a historic part of our educational system. We’re just ready to prove what we can do,” said Captain Collin White.

