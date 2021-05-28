Advertisement

Georgia deputy demoted after police dog’s death in hot car

Summer background, orange sky with glowing sun
Summer background, orange sky with glowing sun(Guenter Albers | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been demoted after the death of a police dog he was handling.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said Sgt. Willie Barkley, now a deputy, was working overnight May 13 when he left K-9 officer Khan asleep in the car.

When Barkley went home, he left Khan in the car.

WMAZ-TV reports when he awoke the next day, Barkley found Khan dead in the car.

Freeman called the dog’s death “an avoidable accident.” Freeman said Barkley was demoted to deputy and moved from field operations to working at the jail.

He was also suspended for five days without pay.

MORE | Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County
Shooting in Daleville
One dead after a shooting off Highway 84 just outside Daleville
11-year-old Niomi James and 13-year-old Jayla Parler were killed in 2016 when James Halsell...
‘My daughters were amazing’: Mother speaks after ex-astronaut pleads guilty in 2 girls’ deaths
A crash Thursday night claimed a life and damaged a railroad crossing in Eufaula.
Eufaula fatal crash damages railroad crossing
Alabama State Constitution
Alabama constitution still prohibits interracial marriage, integrated schools; committee to begin revisions

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 28, 2021
Missing Tennessee teen found in Samson, Alabama
WTVY - Missing Tennessee teen found in Geneva County
WTVY Wx Logo
A Little Rain, Then A Beautiful Weekend!
13 ALEA state trooper graduates
ALEA graduates 13 new state troopers
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
More COVID-19 recovery money coming to Geneva, Barbour Counties