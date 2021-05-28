Advertisement

Ft. Rucker Memorial Day Ceremony Friday morning

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - Memorial Day may be the unofficial start to summer, but veterans hope you’ll take a moment to remember the reason behind the holiday.

Tributes to fallen soldiers began Friday morning at Fort Rucker.

Fort Rucker held a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor and remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation Friday at 8:30 AM.

[Note: There are problems with the audio in the video feed provided by Fort Rucker.]

