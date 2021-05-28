Advertisement

Eufaula fatal crash damages railroad crossing

A crash Thursday night claimed a life and damaged a railroad crossing in Eufaula.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Eufaula Police say they received reports around 7:45 PM Thursday night of a crash near the Georgia Southwestern Railroad crossing on Eufaula Avenue.

According to witnesses a pickup truck going north on Eufaula Avenue suddenly crossed the median and both southbound lanes of traffic before striking a tree and the railroad bungalow. The driver was taken to Medical Center Barbour but died of causes unrelated to the crash.

The railroad crossing was damaged in the crash, and the crossing signal warning lights no longer operate. Georgia Southwestern Railroad personnel responded to the crash, however the crossing signal will not be functional for a period of time. Motorists are urged to use caution at the Eufaula Avenue crossing as railroad personnel will be manually flagging and stopping traffic whenever a train requires passage.

