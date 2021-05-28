Advertisement

Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month

Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month
Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month(CNN Staff)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) - Cruising is coming back to the U.S.

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.

The Royal Caribbean Group-owned company’s inaugural post-pandemic journey departs June 26.

It’s not yet known what the ports of call will be.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all cruise lines to complete “trial” cruises that replicate real-world cruising conditions, or ensure 95% of the passengers and crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Celebrity has opted to require proof of vaccination for all crew members and passengers over 16 years old.

Norwegian Cruise lines threatened to pull out of Florida earlier this month due to Florida’s law that forbids businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination.

A federal judge ordered CDC and Florida state officials to try to resolve that matter in mediation earlier this week.

