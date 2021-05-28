Advertisement

Covid-19 still causing new hospitalizations across the state

By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Covid-19 cases numbers are trending downwards, but officials said that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still making people extremely sick.

President of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson said hospitals are still admitting new people every day because of the virus.

Williamson said there were 60 new admissions for Covid across the state on May 26th. He said there more than 40 on May 25th.

He said many of the new admissions are people ages 16 to 35 because the vaccination rates in younger populations are much lower than those 65 and older.

Williamson said Covid is still making people extremely sick and they are still dying. He said more than twenty deaths have been reported in the last two days.

“While Covid is not today the problem it was four months ago, Covid is still a presence in hospitals,” Williamson said. “It is still consuming ICU beds, still consuming ventilators and people are still dying from it.”

Williamson said there are still a little less than one hundred Covid patients in the ICU and more than 50 people still on ventilators.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/27/covid-still-causing-new-hospitalizations-across-state/

