Childersburg HS senior’s truck hit by train; still makes it to graduation practice

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Austin Reason has two big reasons to be thankful today. One he graduates from Childersburg High School and two he’s OK after his truck was hit by a train.

The accident happened Thursday morning while Reason was on his way to graduation practice and he still made it!

Austin’s mom, Salena Reason, said, “I would like to say, there is no logical reason that my son should have survived being hit by a train the way he was. Much less walked away without a scratch on him or his girlfriend. It is only through God’s mercy that either survived. Today should have been one of my most proudest but instead was turned into one of my most grateful due to the mercy and guiding hand of God.”

Mom said the accident happened on Plantersville Road in Alpine. Austin had spent the night at his Grandparents’ house. Mom said Austin didn’t see the train until it was too late. She said there are no crossing signals at that location.

Austin Reason's truck after the accident

Austin Reason's truck after the accident (Source: Salena Reason)

Quentin Lee, who is the principal at Childersburg High School, posted about it on his Facebook page.

Graduation Praise Break Today is a celebration for more than one reason. My senior buddy was hit by a train this... Posted by Quentin J Lee on Thursday, May 27, 2021

