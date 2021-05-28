Advertisement

Bell hired to lead Geneva softball program

By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Panthers with a homerun hire for its softball program. Former Slocomb softball coach Ashley Holcombe Bell has been hired as the next head softball coach for the Panthers.

Bell led the Redtop softball program since the 2017 season.

Bell is no stranger to sport. She was a standout player for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2006-2009. She was also a member of the U.S. National team from 2009-2012.

Before her time at Slocomb, she served as an assistant coach at Samford.

