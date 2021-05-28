A Little Rain, Then A Beautiful Weekend!

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front overnight with bring a few showers and thunderstorms into the Wiregrass, with cooler and less-humid weather for the weekend. Highs will only reach the middle 80s, with lows Sunday morning in the 50s. We’ll warm next week with rain chances returning for late-week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Low near 69°. Winds SW/NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 56°. Winds NW at 5-10.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 88° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 90° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

