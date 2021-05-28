Advertisement

A few scattered showers this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Another nice day with temperatures making it up to around 90°, a pop up scattered shower is possible through the afternoon hours. A cold front will be approaching from the north this evening giving us a shot at a few more showers and cooling us off for the weekend. Upper 80s for tomorrow afternoon and we could see some places make it down into the upper 50s for overnight lows Saturday night. We will stay dry and less humid through the beginning of the week, the second half brings a better shot at some much needed rain.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 69°. Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 86°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 88°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 89° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny, chance of a shower. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY–Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

