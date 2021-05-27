Thursday expected to be busiest travel day of the Memorial Day holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just a day out from the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Experts predict Thursday will be the single busiest travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA expects a 60 percent increase in Memorial Day travel over last year.

It’s no surprise that numbers are up from last year, but they are still down about 13 percent from 2019, according to AAA.

Thursday through Monday, more than 37 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes. About nine out of 10 travelers will drive to their destinations this Memorial weekend.

If you are driving, gas prices will be the most expensive since the 2014 Memorial Day weekend as the national average is around $3 per gallon. Check gas prices in your area by clicking here.

“We’re expecting these higher gas prices to be unfortunately sticking around,” said Andrew Gross, AAA Spokesperson.

“It’s the first three Memorial Day weekend since 2014. But keeping in mind, it’s only about six cents higher than just three years ago,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.

This weekend is the unofficial start to summer, which means the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is starting to see travel pick up and maybe even pass levels from 2019. This weekend they will average about 10,000 people coming and going at the airport. They will have about 15 percent more seats available on flights than they did in 2019, so this year could be the biggest one yet.

Remember to pack your patience and give yourself plenty of time because long lines at the ticket counter and going through security are expected this time of year.

“We are really lucky because we are a leisure destination where we see a lot of families, a lot of grandparents coming to see families. We also get the cross-section of people going to the beach, to Hilton Head, going to Tybee, and then the folks that are coming to Savannah for a fun weekend. It is a really fun place to be during the holidays,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing and Airservice Development.

Peak travel times each day will be early morning, middle of the day, and late afternoon, so if you have a flight during that time, make sure you arrive two hours before your flight.

If you are not flying but picking up or dropping someone off at the airport, keep in mind that traffic will be longer this weekend. The airport is encouraging you to use the cell phone lot, park for free and then come pick them up at the curb.

For more airport and flight information, click here.

Original Story https://www.wtoc.com/2021/05/27/thursday-expected-be-busiest-travel-day-memorial-day-holiday-weekend/

