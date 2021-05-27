The 2021 Alabama Jubilee kicks off Memorial Day weekend

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The countdown is on for this weekend’s 44th annual Alabama Jubilee in Decatur! It’s a classic event that has been a city tradition for decades.

Come May 29, Point Mallard Park will be filled with dozens of unique air balloons and people from all over the country. It’s one of the biggest events of the year in Decatur and also one of the largest hot air balloon festivals in the U.S.

“To see that many balloons in the sky at one time is just an awesome thing,” said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.

Decatur-Morgan County Tourism President Danielle Gibson says Jubilee typically brings in around 30,000 people.

“They will stay at our hotels, and then they’re also gonna shop and they’re gonna eat while they’re here,” said Gibson.

Gibson says tourism really benefits the city.

“There are so many people here that wouldn’t typically be here spending their money you know in our downtown area and so it just helps,” said Gibson

Since last year’s Jubilee was mainly remote due to COVID, this year’s anticipation is at an all-time high.

“This year I think it will be bigger and better than it ever has been,” said Gibson.

Entrance for the Jubilee is free and it’s for all ages! Events will kick off Saturday at 6 a.m. and will end Sunday with a firework show.

Extra parking will be on Point Mallard Parkway at GE. Shuttle rides from GE to the park will be available for $5 a person, round trip, each day.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/05/24/alabama-jubilee-kicks-off-memorial-day-weekend/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.