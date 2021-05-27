Temporary Cash Value Benefit increase provides more nutritional access to families receiving WIC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, those who participate in Alabama’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program better known as WIC, will see a temporary increase in their Cash Value Benefits.

The CVB helps mothers buy fresh fruits and vegetables for their young children. And starting next week, the benefit will temporarily increase by more than double for each participant.

Right now, the monthly benefit is $9 per child and $11 for mothers. But starting June 1st, the CVB will increase to $35 a month for each participant.

“Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone will receive it on June the 1st,” said Senior Nutrition Consultant for JCDH WIC Program, Marie Hughey.

“It’s all based on the family’s issuance date, which is assigned and so, if they’re unsure of their issuance date, they can call the number on the backside of their WIC card or they can call their local county health department and WIC clinic and we can give them that issuance date of when their benefits are set to start,” Hughey explained.

The boost is being offered through the United States Department of Agriculture, USDA, which is supported by the $490 million it received from the American Rescue Plan.

The CVB is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing childhood obesity in toddlers enrolled in the program.

“So, we really want to start people off on the right foot. So, if we can reach a mom who’s pregnant, we’re starting before the baby is even born on a health track, a healthy lifestyle, healthy eating. And so, we try to grab them early on the program so we can start that counseling start the important habit building and the healthy lifestyle with nutrition and with the foods,” Hughey said.

If you already receive WIC benefits, this change will happen automatically.

The temporary CVB boost will continue through September 30th.

For more information on enrollment and eligibility for the WIC program, you can contact your local county health department.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/26/temporary-cash-value-benefit-increase-provides-more-nutritional-access-families-receiving-wic/

