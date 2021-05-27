Team USA shooting Olympic trials at Ft. Benning

FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Did you know some of the world’s top Olympians train in the Chattahoochee Valley?

Olympic trials for small-bore shooting are being held at Fort Benning to see who can hit the mark and earn a trip to Tokyo.

“This is probably one of the most stressful matches they’ll shoot in their career trying to make this team, and it’s an extremely competitive process,” said Matt Suggs, USA Shooting, CEO.

Some of the world’s best shooters are at Fort Benning, working to earn a place on Team USA.

Victory means they’ll pack their bags for Tokyo in just a few short weeks, but it won’t come easy.

“That’s shot with a .22 caliber rifle at 50 meters away. They shoot in three positions. Kneeling. Prone. And standing,” Suggs added.

Timing is also a factor.

“They have two hours and 45 minutes to shoot 120 shots, 40 shots in each one of those positions,” Suggs continued.

USA Shooting says Fort Benning is an easy choice as a location to finalize Team USA.

“We partner very closely with the Army Marksmanship Unit, AMU. We host matches here a lot. A lot of our competitors in this match are actually AMU athletes. So, it just makes sense to host it here. It’s a great facility,” said Breanne Orey, USA Shooting Match Director.

Those who advance have quite the legacy to uphold as the world watches this summer.

“The US shooting team is the most successful team in Olympic history. We’ve won nearly twice as many medals as the next country. The US Army Marksmanship Unit has been a big part of that since 1956 when it was founded,” said Suggs.

The final four members of Team USA earned their spots on Wednesday.

Not every competitor is a soldier, but a good number of them are.

The opening ceremonies for the Olympics are set for July 23.

