Slight Rain Chances Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Any stray showers end early tonight, then partly cloudy skies as we remain on the warm side. A weak cold front will pass Friday night, offering us the chance of a shower, followed by slightly cooler air for the weekend. Highs will average in the 80s beginning Saturday.

TONIGHT – Any showers end, then partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 90°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 69°.  Winds W at 5-10.

EXTENDED

SAT: An early shower, then partly sunny. Low: 69° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 86° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

