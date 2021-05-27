Recommended age for colon cancer screenings lowered

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you think you’re too young for a colon cancer screening, you may be wrong.

Last week, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for colorectal cancer screenings from 50 years old to 45 years old.

Dr. Porter Glover, a gastroenterologist with the Hattiesburg Clinic, said previous guidelines suggested African-Americans should begin screenings at 45, but now, all Americans are encouraged to get screened at 45.

Glover said the new recommendation could save many lives.

“The percentage of people being diagnosed with colon cancer from ages 45-50 is increasing every year. In fact, it’s increasing 2% on a yearly basis,” Glover said.

Even though the new guidelines affect the age range, it does not affect the screening itself.

“It involves the process of evaluating the colon and looking for polyps, which is a growth that can turn into cancer over time,” Glover said. “As gastroenterologists, we can remove these growths and effectively prevent colon cancer.”

If you are concerned about the cost of the screening, Glover said to call your insurance company because they should cover it.

“The Affordable Care Act requires private insurers and Medicare to cover the cost of colon cancer screenings per the United States Preventive Services Task Force.”

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

