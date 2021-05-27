Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County
Shooting in Daleville
One dead after a shooting off Highway 84 just outside Daleville
11-year-old Niomi James and 13-year-old Jayla Parler were killed in 2016 when James Halsell...
‘My daughters were amazing’: Mother speaks after ex-astronaut pleads guilty in 2 girls’ deaths
A crash Thursday night claimed a life and damaged a railroad crossing in Eufaula.
Eufaula fatal crash damages railroad crossing
Alabama State Constitution
Alabama constitution still prohibits interracial marriage, integrated schools; committee to begin revisions

Latest News

A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 28, 2021
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson