Advertisement

Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 12:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Four children are recovering from injuries after a dust devil picked up a bounce house in Arizona and carried it more than 15 feet into the air.

It started out as an end-of-the-school-year celebration on May 20 at a gated community in Mesa, Arizona, when Kevin Lee says his 6-year-old son and three other children endured horror on a bounce house set up for the party.

“The dust devil came, and then, I flew,” Lee’s son said.

Wind gusts carried the bounce house up more than 15 feet, leading to a traumatic fall.

“What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a tragedy for the neighborhood,” Lee said. “Everyone was in shock when it happened. It was a catastrophe, a freak accident.”

The accident sent four school children to the hospital. Thankfully, they’re all expected to be OK.

Lee’s son fractured his tailbone. The three other children suffered injuries that ranged from broken bones, lacerated livers and concussions. One remains hospitalized.

“We are all very, very lucky because as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse,” Lee said.

Lee’s son says he plans to never get back in a bounce house again.

A GoFundMe set up to help with the children’s medical expenses has raised more than $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County
Shooting in Daleville
One dead after a shooting off Highway 84 just outside Daleville
11-year-old Niomi James and 13-year-old Jayla Parler were killed in 2016 when James Halsell...
‘My daughters were amazing’: Mother speaks after ex-astronaut pleads guilty in 2 girls’ deaths
A crash Thursday night claimed a life and damaged a railroad crossing in Eufaula.
Eufaula fatal crash damages railroad crossing
Alabama State Constitution
Alabama constitution still prohibits interracial marriage, integrated schools; committee to begin revisions

Latest News

A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 28, 2021
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson