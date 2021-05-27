Hospitalizations down across the state, some with zero COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While some hospitals are seeing zero Covid patients, officials said that may not happen for every hospital across the state.

“In any given hospital, Covid is a fluid situation,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said. “I don’t think that we should expect that they won’t ever have another Covid case. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow there won’t be a patient in the hospital. It doesn’t mean that in other parts of the state still don’t have patients in the hospital.”

Williamson said it will be more difficult for larger hospitals to make it to zero patients.

“It’s going to be obviously harder for those hospitals that have tended to treat the most Covid patients,” Williamson said. “They are continuing to see larger number of patients, although dramatically reduced.”

There are more than 275 people across the state hospitalized with the virus and Williamson said zero cases total is unrealistic for now.

“That’s not going to happen,” he said. “I think at least for several years, we are going to continue to deal with this.”

“If by the end of June, we can get to under 200 people in hospital, I will feel like we are continuing to make remarkable progress,” Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said right now, less than half of the population is vaccinated, and the best way to keep hospitalizations going down is to increase vaccinations.

