Advertisement

Hospitalizations down across the state, some with zero COVID-19 patients

By Lauren Jackson WBRC
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While some hospitals are seeing zero Covid patients, officials said that may not happen for every hospital across the state.

“In any given hospital, Covid is a fluid situation,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said. “I don’t think that we should expect that they won’t ever have another Covid case. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow there won’t be a patient in the hospital. It doesn’t mean that in other parts of the state still don’t have patients in the hospital.”

Williamson said it will be more difficult for larger hospitals to make it to zero patients.

“It’s going to be obviously harder for those hospitals that have tended to treat the most Covid patients,” Williamson said. “They are continuing to see larger number of patients, although dramatically reduced.”

There are more than 275 people across the state hospitalized with the virus and Williamson said zero cases total is unrealistic for now.

“That’s not going to happen,” he said. “I think at least for several years, we are going to continue to deal with this.”

“If by the end of June, we can get to under 200 people in hospital, I will feel like we are continuing to make remarkable progress,” Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said right now, less than half of the population is vaccinated, and the best way to keep hospitalizations going down is to increase vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/26/hospitalizations-down-across-state-some-with-zero-covid-patients/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daphne Westbrook, a Tennessee teen missing since 2019, was found safe in Alabama. Authorities...
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found in Geneva County
Shooting in Daleville
One dead after a shooting off Highway 84 just outside Daleville
11-year-old Niomi James and 13-year-old Jayla Parler were killed in 2016 when James Halsell...
‘My daughters were amazing’: Mother speaks after ex-astronaut pleads guilty in 2 girls’ deaths
A crash Thursday night claimed a life and damaged a railroad crossing in Eufaula.
Eufaula fatal crash damages railroad crossing
Alabama State Constitution
Alabama constitution still prohibits interracial marriage, integrated schools; committee to begin revisions

Latest News

Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.
CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers
With more states easing restrictions this Memorial Day holiday, some people may be dealing with...
Society is opening again, now what? Dealing with COVID re-entry anxiety
With more states easing restrictions this Memorial Day holiday, some people may be dealing with...
Dealing with COVID re-entry anxiety
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday
Ohio woman wins $1M for getting COVID-19 shot as states and cities offer vaccine incentives.
Cities, states, businesses offer big vaccine incentives