Dothan COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday and Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vaccine efforts continue with the Houston County Health Department and National Guard.

They began today at Crimson Ridge, formerly known as Martin Homes, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be at Henry Green Homes tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The clinics are both open to the public.

The health department has partnered with the Dothan Housing Authority to take a step further in reaching those who may be home bound or restricted to travel to get to a vaccine clinic. Corey Kirkland, Southeastern District Administrator, said this allows the vaccine clinic to be more convenient by coming to those wanting a vaccine.

Kirkland said in a lot of these cases, the patients are elderly and considered vulnerable to the virus, so they want to do what the can to make the vaccine accessible to them.

“We want to make sure that we do what we can to make sure that they don’t end up in the ER with a more serious infection and help protect that population and so I think this is a good way to finish out our work with the pandemic, we hope, and we hope this helps to keep more people safe,” Kirkland said.

Both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available. For those who get the Moderna vaccine and require a second dose, they are scheduled to receive that on June 24 at Crimson Ridge or on June 25 at Henry Green Homes.

