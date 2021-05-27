Advertisement

Could we see a surge in COVID-19 cases after the Memorial Day weekend?

By Josh Gauntt WBRC
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The long Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away, but with the vaccination rate low in Alabama, are health leaders concerned about a spike in cases?

About 29% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, but a top doctor at UAB doesn’t believe we’ll see another huge surge in cases after the holiday.

This Memorial Day will be a lot different than last year. UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag said a year ago we were worried about everyone being vulnerable to COVID. But right now the concern is for those who have not been vaccinated.

Saag said people who received the vaccine can go about their business. He calls the vaccine a “biological mask” that protects you and others from being infected.

Saag said we’re not going to see a huge surge after the Memorial Day holiday.

“I think we will see a bump in cases because what I’m noticing is that a lot of folks are listening to the CDC, taking their masks and almost throwing them away even if they are not vaccinated,” Dr. Saag said.

COVID is still out there and health leaders said it’s more contagious now than it was last year because of the variants. If you haven’t been vaccinated, the rules still apply, especially if you are gathering in a large group, wear a mask and social distance.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/27/could-we-see-surge-covid-cases-after-memorial-day-weekend/

